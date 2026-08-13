Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Data received through the Slack app is kept according to the schedule in our Slack integration privacy policy (Section 4): request data for the duration of the customer's contract, Slack IDs while the Vertice account is active, system logs for up to 12 months, and Slack tokens while the app is installed. Messages and files sent to Vertice AI are retained in line with Vertice's data retention and deletion policy.

Data archiving and removal policy When the app is uninstalled, Vertice's access tokens for that workspace are invalidated and no more Slack data flows to Vertice. Data already submitted is handled under the customer's Vertice account terms and the MDPA. Data that is no longer needed is securely deleted. Account administrators can request full deletion of their organisation's data at data-privacy@vertice.one.

Data storage policy Customer data is stored on AWS in the European Union (Ireland). Vertice AI processing runs only in the EU. The Vertice platform is SOC 2 Type 2 certified, with end-to-end data encryption and strict access controls.

Data center location(s) Ireland, Sweden, Belgium

Data hosting details Ireland - primary location, AWS region eu-west-1; Sweden - backup location, AWS region eu-north-1; Belgium (EU) - AI services, GCP region europe-west1

Data hosting company Amazon Web Services (AWS); Google Cloud for AI processing

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.vertice.one/legal/mdpa

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Google Gemini Pro and Gemini Flash-Lite via Google Vertex AI; Amazon Nova Lite and Anthropic Claude via AWS Bedrock.

LLM retention settings Conversations and extracted data are kept for 30 days in the conversation history. Files follow Vertice’s data retention and deletion policy. Google and AWS are bound to zero data retention; data is never used for model training.

LLM data tenancy policy AI services and customer data are logically separated for each client, ensuring that your data, prompts, and interactions remain isolated within your dedicated session. This prevents cross-tenant information leakage.