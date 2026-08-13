Vertice is a procurement and spend management platform that helps organizations buy software at the right price, automate approvals, and manage contracts and renewals in one place.
With Vertice for Slack, you can raise purchase requests, complete approvals, receive notifications, collaborate on tasks, and ask questions about contracts, vendors, spend, and renewals without leaving Slack.Raise requests
Start a purchase request from any channel or direct message using /vertice, or create one from an existing message using shortcuts. Vertice AI gathers the required information, creates the request, and routes it to the right approvers.Review and approve
Receive notifications for pending approvals, assigned tasks, upcoming renewals, and mentions. Review and approve requests directly from Slack.Collaborate on requests
Comment on requests and tasks from Slack, with every reply synced back to Vertice. Tagged stakeholders can participate even without a Vertice seat.Ask Vertice AI
Benchmark offers against 250,000 negotiated contracts across 32,000+ vendors, identify negotiation opportunities, check upcoming renewals, find contract information, and uncover duplicate or underused applications.
Your organization needs an active Vertice account to use the Vertice app for Slack. An administrator must connect your Slack workspace to Vertice before users can get started.
This app uses large language models to generate responses, which may be inaccurate or incomplete. Verify important information independently.
Some Vertice AI features may require a paid Slack plan; notifications, approvals and the /vertice command work on every plan.
Setup details for administrators: https://knowledge.vertice.one/en/articles/629624-set-up-the-vertice-ai-assistant-in-slack