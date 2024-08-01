Data retention policy
Pivot will keep your personal data for as long as necessary to achieve the purposes for which it was gathered. This may include retaining your information to deliver services, meet business needs and legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our rights and agreements.
Data archiving and removal policy
After your account is terminated or deactivated, Pivot will remove your customer data, but may keep your contact details, user profile, and other personal information in our records. Once the purpose for collecting your data no longer applies and there is no business or legal reason to retain it, Pivot will securely delete your data. If you wish to request the deletion of your personal information before our retention period ends, please contact us at support@pivotapp.ai.
Data storage policy
• Data storage: Once you submit information through Pivot app, your data is securely managed. We apply various security measures to protect the confidentiality and integrity of your personal data such as: automatic data backups, encryption at rest and in transit, token-based authentication, RBAC access control, multi-tenant storage. • Certifications: At Pivot, we are ISO 27001, SOC 2 and GDPR compliant, as well as Penetration Testing certified, ensuring that we adhere to security standards and best practices.
Data center location(s)
Ireland
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Heroku - AWS
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no