Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Customer data is retained until customers ask us to delete it. However, Personally Identifiable Information is removed if it has not been modified or accessed for 30 days. we anonymize data after 30 days of not being used. In that process we eliminate all PII (name, phone, email, etc.) that can identify the candidate. What remains is the record of the interview itself with no identifying information.

Data archiving and removal policy Customer data is retained until customers ask us to delete it. However, Personally Identifiable Information is removed if it has not been modified or accessed for 30 days. we anonymize data after 30 days of not being used. In that process we eliminate all PII (name, phone, email, etc.) that can identify the candidate. What remains is the record of the interview itself with no identifying information.

Data storage policy Customer data is retained until customers ask us to delete it. However, Personally Identifiable Information is removed if it has not been modified or accessed for 30 days. we anonymize data after 30 days of not being used. In that process we eliminate all PII (name, phone, email, etc.) that can identify the candidate. What remains is the record of the interview itself with no identifying information.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details We host our data in the cloud at AWS data centers

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://goodtime.io/subprocessors