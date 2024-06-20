Data retention policy
Customer data is retained until customers ask us to delete it. However, Personally Identifiable Information is removed if it has not been modified or accessed for 30 days. we anonymize data after 30 days of not being used. In that process we eliminate all PII (name, phone, email, etc.) that can identify the candidate. What remains is the record of the interview itself with no identifying information.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customer data is retained until customers ask us to delete it. However, Personally Identifiable Information is removed if it has not been modified or accessed for 30 days. we anonymize data after 30 days of not being used. In that process we eliminate all PII (name, phone, email, etc.) that can identify the candidate. What remains is the record of the interview itself with no identifying information.
Data storage policy
Customer data is retained until customers ask us to delete it. However, Personally Identifiable Information is removed if it has not been modified or accessed for 30 days. we anonymize data after 30 days of not being used. In that process we eliminate all PII (name, phone, email, etc.) that can identify the candidate. What remains is the record of the interview itself with no identifying information.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
We host our data in the cloud at AWS data centers
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no