Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We retain your information in order to serve you the best experience, and allow you to continue where you left off with Swivel, for up to one years time after you uninstall. In order to keep certain logs for our tools, we may retain trigger and spin information for a longer period of time. If you'd like to have your information removed sooner, please contact us.

Data archiving and removal policy We will review your request to remove your personal data, and our data disposal procedures will be in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. After uninstalling, we will retain your data for one year at which point we will remove it. In order to keep certain logs for our tools, we may retain trigger and spin information.

Data storage policy We store user's names, user IDs, and email addresses in order to operate the app and its services. We also store basic app logs, such as the spin trigger, information, and prize selected. We store your data in a Firestore (by Google) database.

Data hosting details Cloud Hosted

Data hosting company Heroku