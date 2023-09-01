We generally discard information about you when it's no longer needed for the purposes for which we collect and use it, as described in the section above, and we're not legally required to keep it. At the end of a retention period, we will either delete or anonymize the Personal Information or, if this is not possible (for example, because the information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your information and isolate it from any further use until deletion is possible. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to mail to:security@troopr.io Read more details about our retention policy here: