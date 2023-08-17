Data archiving and removal policy

We determine the appropriate retention period for Personal Data on the basis of the amount, nature, and sensitivity of the Personal Data being processed, the potential risk of harm from unauthorized use or disclosure of the Personal Data, whether we can achieve the purposes of the processing through other means, and on the basis of applicable legal requirements (such as applicable statutes of limitation). After expiry of the applicable retention periods, your Personal Data will be deleted. If there is any data that we are unable, for technical reasons, to delete entirely from our systems, we will implement appropriate measures to prevent any further use of such data.