Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Mermaid charts and their PNG renderings are not stored on our servers. They are generated on the fly and immediately uploaded to your Slack workspace. Even if the upload fails or is canceled, we don't persist any copy. You can always reach out to hello@mermaid-preview.com for additional support or questions.

Data archiving and removal policy Mermaid charts and their PNG renderings are not stored on our servers. They are generated on the fly and immediately uploaded to your Slack workspace. Even if the upload fails or is canceled, we don't persist any copy. You can always reach out to hello@mermaid-preview.com for additional support or questions.

Data storage policy Mermaid charts and their PNG renderings are not stored on our servers. They are generated on the fly and immediately uploaded to your Slack workspace. Even if the upload fails or is canceled, we don't persist any copy. You can always reach out to hello@mermaid-preview.com for additional support or questions.

Data hosting company Fly.io / Upstash