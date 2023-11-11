competibot

Data retention policy
Our app maintains a minimalistic approach to data retention, focusing on the essentials to ensure seamless functionality. We store Slack information identifiers, participant pseudonyms, and match results.
Data archiving and removal policy
Our app includes a `/delete_latest_game` command, accessible to all users at no cost, enabling immediate deletion of the most recent game data. Additionally, for a comprehensive data removal, users can request complete data deletion through a survey on our website.
Data storage policy
We only store essential data such as Slack information identifiers, participant pseudonyms, and match results. Our storage solutions are selected based on their reliability and compliance with industry-standard security measures.
Data center location(s)
Ireland
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no