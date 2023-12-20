Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy 1. Overview: Krenai Services Pvt Ltd, the creator of the Hajiri attendance management app, recognizes the paramount importance of secure data storage practices. This Data Storage Policy outlines our commitment to maintaining the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of user information collected through the Hajiri app. 2. Compliance with Regulations: Krenai Services Pvt Ltd ensures compliance with all relevant data protection laws and regulations. 3. Types of Data Stored: The data stored by Hajiri includes, but is not limited to: Employee identifiers: Names, employee IDs, contact information. Attendance records: Dates, times, and types of attendance (e.g., check-in, check-out, breaks). Additional relevant information: Department, position, etc. 4. Security Measures: Hajiri employs robust technical and organizational measures to ensure the security of stored data. These measures include encryption of data in transit and at rest, access controls, and regular security audits. 5. Retention Period: Personal information and attendance records are retained for the duration required to fulfill the purposes for which the data was collected. Archived copies may be kept for legitimate business purposes, such as record-keeping and compliance with legal requirements. 6. Data Access and Correction: Employees have the right to access their personal information and attendance records stored by Hajiri. Requests for access or corrections should be directed to our Data Protection Officer at [info@hajiri.in]. 7. Third-Party Sharing: Hajiri does not share personal attendance data with third parties unless required by law or with explicit consent from the individuals concerned. 8. Business Continuity: Strategies are in place to ensure business continuity during data storage processes. This includes regular data backups, disaster recovery plans, and measures to prevent data loss. 9. Updates to the Policy: Krenai Services Pvt Ltd reserves the right to update this Data Storage Policy. Changes will be communicated to employees and will be effective from the date mentioned in the revised policy. 10. Contact Information: For any inquiries about data storage or privacy concerns related to Hajiri, individuals may contact our Data Protection Officer at info@hajiri.in

Data archiving and removal policy Data Deletion: Data that is no longer necessary for the intended purpose is deleted in a secure manner. This includes data associated with employees who are no longer with the organization.

Data storage policy 1. Overview: Krenai Services Pvt Ltd, the creator of the Hajiri attendance management app, recognizes the paramount importance of secure data storage practices. This Data Storage Policy outlines our commitment to maintaining the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of user information collected through the Hajiri app. 2. Compliance with Regulations: Krenai Services Pvt Ltd ensures compliance with all relevant data protection laws and regulations. 3. Types of Data Stored: The data stored by Hajiri includes, but is not limited to: Employee identifiers: Names, employee IDs, contact information. Attendance records: Dates, times, and types of attendance (e.g., check-in, check-out, breaks). Additional relevant information: Department, position, etc. 4. Security Measures: Hajiri employs robust technical and organizational measures to ensure the security of stored data. These measures include encryption of data in transit and at rest, access controls, and regular security audits. 5. Retention Period: Personal information and attendance records are retained for the duration required to fulfill the purposes for which the data was collected. Archived copies may be kept for legitimate business purposes, such as record-keeping and compliance with legal requirements. 6. Data Access and Correction: Employees have the right to access their personal information and attendance records stored by Hajiri. Requests for access or corrections should be directed to our Data Protection Officer at [info@hajiri.in]. 7. Third-Party Sharing: Hajiri does not share personal attendance data with third parties unless required by law or with explicit consent from the individuals concerned. 8. Business Continuity: Strategies are in place to ensure business continuity during data storage processes. This includes regular data backups, disaster recovery plans, and measures to prevent data loss. 9. Updates to the Policy: Krenai Services Pvt Ltd reserves the right to update this Data Storage Policy. Changes will be communicated to employees and will be effective from the date mentioned in the revised policy. 10. Contact Information: For any inquiries about data storage or privacy concerns related to Hajiri, individuals may contact our Data Protection Officer at info@hajiri.in

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