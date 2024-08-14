Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Levelpath shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Personally identifiable information (PII) shall be deleted or de-identified as soon as it no longer has a business use.

Data archiving and removal policy Data classified as restricted or confidential shall be securely deleted when no longer needed. Levelpath shall ensure that all restricted and confidential data is securely deleted from company devices prior to, or at the time of, disposal. Confidential and restricted hardcopy materials shall be shredded or otherwise disposed of using a secure method. Personally identifiable information (PII) shall be collected, used and retained only for as long as the company has a legitimate business purpose. PII shall be securely deleted and disposed of following contract termination in accordance with company policy, contractual commitments and all relevant laws and regulations. PII shall also be deleted in response to a verified request from a consumer or data subject, where the company does not have a legitimate business interest or other legal obligation to retain the data.

Data storage policy All personal information processed by us may be transferred, processed, and stored anywhere in the world, including, but not limited to, the United States or other countries, which may have data protection laws that are different from the laws where you live. We endeavor to safeguard your personal information consistent with the requirements of applicable laws.

Data center location(s) United States

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.levelpath.com/security/data-processing-addendum/subprocessors