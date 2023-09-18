The +Reception App for Slack is intended for use with the iOS +Reception Cloud application. When paired together +Reception App for Slack and +Reception Cloud help to streamline your company's visitor experience. Upon arrival visitors use the app to notify you of their arrival and by posting a notification to Slack you can ensure that any visitors are not left waiting!Some features of the application may only be accessible via in-app purchases. For information on our pricing please visit the app store page: https://apps.apple.com/app/%E5%8F%97%E4%BB%98%E9%9B%BB%E8%A9%B1-cloud/id6460648050
Reception will be able to view:
Reception will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
We retain your personal information for as long as necessary to provide the app functionality and comply with our legal obligations.
Data archiving and removal policy
You can delete your personal information from the app at any time via the app's settings or by uninstalling the app from your device. Additionally, you can revoke the app's access to your Slack account at any time by going to [https://slack.com/apps/manage] and removing the app from your authorized apps list.
Data storage policy
We will store customer data in accordance with local laws of the regions in which the +Reception Cloud iOS application is available.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
You can delete your personal information from the app at any time via the app's settings or by uninstalling the app from your device. Additionally, you can revoke the app's access to your Slack account at any time by going to [https://slack.com/apps/manage] and removing the app from your authorized apps list.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)