Integrate your WORKS Calendar into Slack to easily manage your schedules. You can check, respond to invitations, and stay on top of your schedules with reminders and update notifications in Slack.Main features - Create new events in Slack and invite other WORKS members. - Receive Slack reminders before an event starts. - Join a video conference in your event directly from Slack. - Conveniently respond to event invitations in Slack as accept, decline, or maybe. - Receive Slack notifications when the time or location of the event changes. - Load events for today or tomorrow with commands in Slack.* Only the Default Calendar events of the connected WORKS account will be synced.
WORKS Calendar will be able to view:
WORKS Calendar will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
We retain members’ information for a specific period in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, including the Commercial Act and the Act on the Consumer Protection in Electronic Commerce, Etc. In such case, the we shall only use the retained information for the purpose of its retention. (Login records: 3 months)
For more details please visit our privacy policy webpage at https://www.ncloud.com/policy/infou/infou
Data archiving and removal policy
In principle, we will destroy, without delay, the Customer's personal information once the purpose for its collection and use has been satisfied.
If the personal information retention period agreed by the information subject has elapsed or the purpose of processing has been achieved, but it is still necessary to retain the personal information in accordance with internal policies and other related laws, then the personal information shall be transferred to a separate DB (or a separate document container for paper files) and safely stored for a certain period before being destroyed.
The following are the procedures and methods for destroying personal information.
1. Discarding procedure
- We establish a personal information destruction plan for personal information that must be
destroyed and destroy such information. We select the personal information for which the reason for destruction has occurred, and destroy the personal information with the approval of the personal information security officer.
2. Destruction methods
- Personal information printed on paper will be destroyed by shredding or incinerating.
- Personal information saved in electronic formats will be deleted via a technical deletion method that destroys data permanently.
For more details please visit our privacy policy webpage at https://www.ncloud.com/policy/infou/infou
Data storage policy
We take the following technical and administrative measures to secure the safety of its Customers' personal information and prevent loss, theft, disclosure, alteration, or distortion thereof.
1. Password encryption
Member passwords are encrypted one-way for storage and management. Only the member knows their password, and only the member who knows their password can access the account to view or modify their personal information.
2. Measures against hacking or other attacks
We will exert every effort to prevent any hacking attacks or computer viruses from leaking or damaging the members' personal information. Back-up of data is frequently carried out to prevent personal information loss, and up-to-date vaccine (anti-virus) programs are used to prevent leaks or damages to personal information or data.
We use encrypted communications to allow safe transmission of personal information on the network, and control unauthorized access using an intrusion prevention system and exert every effort to have in place every technical mechanism possible to ensure the security of the system.
For more details please visit our privacy policy webpage at
https://www.ncloud.com/policy/infou/infou
Data center location(s)
Japan
App/service has sub-processors
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
Once requested, the following are procedures and methods of destroying personal information & data
1. Discarding procedure
- We establish a personal information destruction plan for personal information that must be
destroyed and destroy such information. We select the personal information for which the reason for destruction has occurred, and destroy the personal information with the approval of the personal information security officer.
2. Destruction methods
- Personal information printed on paper will be destroyed by shredding or incinerating.
- Personal information saved in electronic formats will be deleted via a technical deletion method that destroys data permanently.
For more details please visit our privacy policy webpage at https://www.ncloud.com/policy/infou/infou
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)