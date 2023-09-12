Data retention policy
Synergita OKR will retain customers data such as Objectives, Key results and their progress and logs until it removes by user or account suspension.
Data archiving and removal policy
Synergita OKR will archive customers data after account suspension because of not subscribing or extending subscription and after 90 days it will be deleted.
Data storage policy
Synergita OKR will store customers data in AWS cloud storage services and AWS policy will be applied.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no