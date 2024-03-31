Your information will be stored until we delete our records, and we proactively delete it, or if you send a valid deletion request. Please note that in some circumstances we may store your information for longer periods of time, for example (i) where we are required to do so in accordance with legal, regulatory, tax or accounting requirements, or (ii) for us to have an accurate record of your dealings with us in the event of any complaints or challenges, and/or (iii) if we reasonably believe there is a prospect of litigation relating to your information or dealings.

Your information will be stored until we delete our records, and we proactively delete it, or if you send a valid deletion request. Please note that in some circumstances we may store your information for longer periods of time, for example (i) where we are required to do so in accordance with legal, regulatory, tax or accounting requirements, or (ii) for us to have an accurate record of your dealings with us in the event of any complaints or challenges, and/or (iii) if we reasonably believe there is a prospect of litigation relating to your information or dealings. Please reach out to founders@keephq.dev for data removal requests.

Data storage policy

We store the personal information with the following storing company - [*]GCP – Iowa – United States. In order to run our business and provide our Website and Services to you, we transfer personal information to certain countries around the world, including to our affiliates and service providers, many of whom are located outside of your jurisdiction. Therefore, your personal information may be processed in countries with privacy laws that are different from privacy laws in your country. Whenever we make such transfers, we will use commercially reasonable efforts to implement an appropriate level of protection to your Personal Data by implementing at least one of the following safeguards: making sure the destination country has been deemed to provide an adequate level of protection for personal information; and/or by executing implement data onward transfer instruments such as data processing and protection agreements. USE BY CHILDREN. We do not offer our products or services for use by children and, therefore, we do not knowingly collect information from, and/or about children under the age of 18. If you are under the age of 18, do not provide any information to us without the involvement of a parent or a guardian. In the event that we become aware that you provide information in violation of applicable privacy laws, we reserve the right to delete it. If you believe that we might have any such information, please contact us at founders@keephq.dev. INTERACTION WITH THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS. We enable you to interact with third-party websites, software applications and products or services that are not owned, or controlled, by us (each, a “Third Party Service”). We are not responsible for the privacy practices or the content of such Third Party Services. Please be aware that Third Party Services can collect information from you. Accordingly, we encourage you to read the terms and conditions and privacy policies of each Third Party Service.