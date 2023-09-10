Daily Te Reo Māori

Data retention policy
All retained data will be securely deleted from our database upon removal, rendering it irretrievable.
Data archiving and removal policy
Users will not have access to their data after removal. Data will be permanently deleted.
Data storage policy
Data is backed up daily, with backups retained for 30 days to ensure data integrity and availability.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
heroku
App/service has sub-processors
no