Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Wild Moose does not store raw logs or metrics. Only minimal metadata (e.g. investigation plans) is retained for active accounts. Upon account closure, data is marked as expired and retained for up to 7 years unless earlier deletion is requested.

Data archiving and removal policy Wild Moose removes customer data within 30 days of account closure or POC completion, unless otherwise required. Customers may request deletion at any time. No raw observability data is archived.

Data storage policy Only structured metadata is stored, encrypted at rest and in transit. All processing of logs and metrics is ephemeral. Data is stored in SOC 2-compliant environments, with no cross-region replication without consent.

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://app.drata.com/trust/9cb64ddc-0c38-11ee-865f-029d78a187d9

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI models

LLM retention settings Wild Moose’s LLM is configured to process all inputs in-memory only. No Customer Data is stored, cached, or retained for training, fine-tuning, or logging purposes.

LLM data tenancy policy Wild Moose’s LLM calls never shared between tenants.