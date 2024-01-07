PullNotifier for Github

Data retention policy
Personal Information: Retained for 12 months or as necessary to fulfill business or legal obligations.
GitHub and Slack Metadata: Includes public usernames, avatars, channel and workspace names. This data is retained as long as it is necessary for the operation of MantaPR.
GitHub Pull/Merge Request Metadata: Erased four months after the closure of the pull/merge request.
Legal and Compliance Needs: Data may be retained longer if required by law or for legitimate business purposes.
Data archiving and removal policy
User-Requested Deletion: Users can request data deletion via the website or email (gabriel@manta.so). MantaPR will delete the information as practicable, adhering to legal and record-keeping requirements.
Automatic Data Deletion: Data linked to pull/merge requests is automatically erased four months after closure.
Exceptions: In compliance with GDPR and other regulations, certain data may not be deleted upon request if there are valid legal grounds or requirements to retain it.
Data storage policy
Secure Storage: MantaPR ensures that the data collected is stored securely, using industry-standard security measures.
Access Controls: Strict access controls are in place to ensure that only authorized personnel have access to stored data.
Data Integrity: Regular audits and checks are conducted to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the data stored.
Third-Party Services: If using third-party services for data storage, MantaPR ensures that these services are compliant with relevant privacy and security standards.
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Vercel
App/service has sub-processors
no