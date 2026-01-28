Data retention policy
ThoughtSpot will retain Customer Data for as long as the Workspace and ThoughtSpot account exists.
Data archiving and removal policy
ThoughtSpot will remove Customer Data when a user is deleted from the workspace or when a user disconnects the App from their ThoughtSpot account.
Data storage policy
Customer Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. Data is continuously backed up to allow recovery from a major disaster.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
ThoughtSpot Spotter uses foundational LLMs from the Azure OpenAI Service, specifically GPT-4T and GPT-4O, depending on the situation.
LLM retention settings
ThoughtSpot's AI does not retain customer data; it is deleted after processing.
Azure OpenAI GPT: Data is ephemeral, used only for query processing, with logging disabled.
LLM data tenancy policy
Customer metadata is processed only within the context of the user's query and is isolated per tenant. ThoughtSpot does not use customer data to train or improve AI technologies.
LLM data residency policy
Customer data is not persisted (or logged) as part of Microsoft Azure and OpenAI’s safety monitoring processes.
As such, data sent to the GPT models is ephemeral and to process a user’s query.