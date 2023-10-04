Data retention policy
Data is retained in accordance with governing laws and regulations:
Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX): Financial records must be retained for a minimum of seven years.
Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA): Requires the protection of nonpublic personal information, and the implementation of a comprehensive information security program.
Retention periods may be adjusted based on legal requirements, contractual obligations, or business needs. After the designated retention period expires, data will be securely deleted or destroyed.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data is archived and removed in accordance with the above data retention policy. For data that falls outside of those regulations or for questions please email help@mercury.com
Data storage policy
All data is stored securely using modern encryption in our hosted cloud environment.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Hosted on cloud
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no