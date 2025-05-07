Data retention policy
KLIPY retains user data for as long as necessary to provide our services, fulfill legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce agreements. Once the purpose for data collection is fulfilled, we will securely dispose of or anonymize your personal data unless otherwise required by law. We periodically review our data retention practices to ensure compliance with applicable regulation
Data archiving and removal policy
KLIPY implements measures to archive user data for backup and compliance purposes securely. We will delete your personal information from our active systems when you request account deletion or data removal. However, data may be retained in archived backup systems for a certain period, but it will not be actively used or accessible for any purpose beyond recovery or legal requirements.
Data storage policy
KLIPY stores user data on secure servers in accordance with industry standards. We use encryption and other security measures to protect your information from unauthorized access or disclosure. Data is stored in compliance with our internal data management policies and applicable legal obligations. We ensure that all storage systems are regularly monitored and updated to prevent breaches or leaks.
Data center location(s)
Germany
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no