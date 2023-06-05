Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We retain data while the customer is actively using our service. Data can also be deleted or removed at any time during or following the contract term by emailing privacy@navattic.com with the details of the deletion request.

Data archiving and removal policy Data can be deleted upon request at any time throughout or following the contract term using by emailing privacy@navattic.com with the details of the deletion request.

Data storage policy Data will be stored to provide the services at hand. Our data management policy includes technical controls like encryption (TLS 1.2, AES-256), logical segregation of workspaces, and data cleansing policies following termination of agreements. We also have organizational policies such as routine access reviews, least privileged access rights, and application request policies to ensure that data is only handled by employees when necessary.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Navattic's data is hosted on Vercel and PlanetScale, both of which are hosted on AWS under the hood.

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.navattic.com/legal/subprocessors