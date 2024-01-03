Data retention policy
We store only the necessary data required for the service to work. We store it until the Cakewalk app for Slack is deleted. Once the app is deleted from the Slack, we remove all the related data with immediate effect. Moreover, Cakewalk is ISO 27001 certified and has a general Data retention policy in place.
Data archiving and removal policy
We store only the necessary data required for the service to work. We store it until the Cakewalk app for Slack is deleted. Once the app is deleted from the Slack, we remove all the related data with immediate effect.
Data storage policy
We store only the necessary data required for the service to work. We store it until the Cakewalk app for Slack is deleted. Our data is securely hosted within AWS data centers located in Frankfurt, Germany. Once the app is deleted from the Slack, we remove all the related data with immediate effect.
Data center location(s)
Germany
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors