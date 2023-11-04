Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Oliv only stores a subset of any information you knowingly provide to us. The data is kept around as long the user is authenticated and continues to use the app. We delete any information related to the user once the user wants to delete the app within 60 days

Data archiving and removal policy We'll stop displaying your User Submissions (except Limited Audience and Public ones). However, complete deletion may not be possible, and content may remain viewable elsewhere if copied by other users. Users can request data deletion by writing to hi@oliv.ai.

Data storage policy All of the customer's data is stored on our server and encrypted and backed up securely to AWS servers. The server can be accessed only by a couple of our senior devs and all the accesses made are audited and logged. No one else can access this data

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud-hosted on AWS

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Vanilla GPT4 Turbo

LLM retention settings No retention

LLM data tenancy policy No tenancy