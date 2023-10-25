Data retention policy
Topotal will retain Customer Data in accordance with our internal data retention policy, which ensures data is only retained as long as necessary for the purposes of providing and improving our services, fulfilling contractual obligations, and complying with legal requirements. Customer Data is subject to secure deletion upon account termination or upon request, as outlined in our Terms of Service.
Data archiving and removal policy
Topotal will remove or archive Customer Data in accordance with our data handling policies. Upon termination of services or by customer request, all associated Customer Data will be securely deleted or anonymized within a reasonable timeframe, unless retention is required by law. Archived data is stored in a secure, access-controlled environment.
Data storage policy
Waroom stores Customer Data using reputable third-party cloud infrastructure providers located in regions that ensure compliance with applicable data protection laws. Data is encrypted in transit and at rest, and access is restricted to authorized personnel only.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Open AI GPT-4.1 mini
LLM retention settings
LLM input/output data may be cached for up to 1 hour to support performance optimization and abuse detection. After this period, cached data is securely deleted. No data is used for model training or retained beyond the temporary cache.
LLM data tenancy policy
Topotal uses shared (multi-tenant) infrastructure to access OpenAI GPT-4.1 mini. No customer-specific fine-tuning is performed, and request data is isolated per session. User data is not used to train or improve the underlying model.
LLM data residency policy
LLM-related processing is performed on infrastructure located in Japan or the United States. Prompts and responses are transmitted and may be temporarily cached in either region, depending on availability, using providers trusted by Topotal.