Data retention policy
We pull the data from GitHub PRs and generate the reports. We do not store in on our servers.
Data archiving and removal policy
There is no data collected from Slack that is stored. Organizations would already have given access to CodeRabbit for their code in the code repositories
Data storage policy
There is no data collected from Slack that is stored. Organizations would already have given access to CodeRabbit for their code in the code repositories
Data center location(s)
United States
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI, Anthropic
LLM retention settings
Any information gathered as part of a chat with CodeRabbit bot in Slack is transient and limited to that chat invocation. That data is not stored anywhere.
LLM data tenancy policy
Any information gathered as part of a chat with CodeRabbit bot in Slack is transient and limited to that chat invocation. That data is not stored anywhere.
LLM data residency policy
Any information gathered as part of a chat with CodeRabbit bot in Slack is transient and limited to that chat invocation. That data is not stored anywhere.