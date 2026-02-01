Data retention policy
Syft does not persist Slack message content, reactions, or user profile data outside of Slack. We only retain the minimal operational data required to run the app (workspace and channel identifiers, OAuth tokens, and admin‑selected configuration). We keep Customer Data only as long as necessary to provide the service, and no longer than three (3) months after account termination), after which it is deleted or anonymized.
Data archiving and removal policy
When an admin terminates a workspace or requests removal, Syft (1) revokes Slack OAuth tokens, (2) deletes app configuration and workspace metadata, and (3) removes retained Customer Data within the retention period defined in our Privacy Notice (no longer than three months past termination). Slack message content is never archived by Syft.
Data storage policy
Syft does not store Slack message content or reactions outside Slack. Minimal operational data (OAuth tokens, workspace/channel IDs, and admin configuration) is stored in our production systems located in the United States. For international users, cross‑border transfers are protected using EU Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) as described in our Privacy Notice. We apply appropriate organizational and technical safeguards to protect Customer Data and support GDPR rights management via privacy@syftdata.com.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM retention settings
Syft does not store LLM prompts or completions; any operational metadata is kept only while the account is active. At the LLM provider level, OpenAI may retain API inputs/outputs for up to 30 days.
LLM data tenancy policy
Syft uses OpenAI’s managed, multi‑tenant API to run GPT‑5.6. We do not host or fine‑tune the base model; prompts and outputs are processed on OpenAI infrastructure and are logically isolated from other customers.
LLM data residency policy
By default, LLM requests are processed on OpenAI’s infrastructure. For customers with residency requirements, we can route API calls through an OpenAI Project configured for European data residency.