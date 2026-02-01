Never miss a high-intent prospect or customer engagement again. Syft brings real-time buyer intent alerts to Slack, so your team can act the moment a target account shows interest. Get instant notifications when a valued prospect visits your website or engages with your LinkedIn content, delivered right to the Slack channel or DM of your choice. Each alert includes enriched company and contact info, plus AI-driven insights (like business context and tailored talking points) – equipping your team to reach out at exactly the right time. Founders & Marketers: Instantly see which target companies are checking out your site or content, revealing hidden inbound interest for you to capitalize on. Sales & SDRs: Spot high-intent buying signals the moment they happen and engage prospects while your product is top-of-mind. Customer Success: Monitor key account activity and product usage in real time, so you can drive expansion opportunities or intervene before churn risks escalate. Syft’s integration for Slack gives revenue teams unprecedented visibility into prospect intent without leaving Slack. By surfacing these timely intent signals and context in your workspace, Syft helps you respond faster, focus on the hottest opportunities, and ultimately convert more pipeline into revenue. Slack plan requirements: The Syft AI agent in the Slack app container (agent side panel) requires a paid Slack plan. All other Syft features, including real-time lead alerts, channel and direct message notifications, and company intelligence, work on any Slack plan, including free. AI disclaimer: Syft uses large language models (LLMs) to generate summaries, insights, and recommendations in Slack. AI-generated content may be inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading. Please verify AI-generated information before making business decisions. AI features assist human decision-making; they don't replace it. Data sent to the LLM is not used to train models.