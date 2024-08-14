Data retention policy
The timr app for Slack limits data retention to only essential identifiers linking Slack and timr user accounts. No personal or operational data from Slack or timr is stored, ensuring a minimal data footprint.
Data archiving and removal policy
Identifiers are retained only as long as necessary to maintain account linkage. Users have the right to request the deletion of these identifiers, aligning with GDPR compliance and user data control.
Data storage policy
The app employs robust security measures to protect the stored identifiers. Despite the minimal data stored, the focus remains on ensuring the security and privacy of these identifiers.
Data center location(s)
Germany
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Hetzner
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no