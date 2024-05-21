Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy The Company will retain Your Personal Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in the Privacy Policy. We will retain and use Your Personal Data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies.

Data archiving and removal policy You have the right to delete or request that we assist in deleting the personal data that we have collected about you. Should you wish to request data deletion, you may contact us directly at contact@runbear.io. Our Service may give You the ability to delete certain information about You from within the Service. You may update, amend, or delete Your information at any time by signing in to Your Account, if you have one, and visiting the account settings section that allows you to manage Your personal information. You may also contact Us to request access to, correct, or delete any personal information that You have provided to Us. Please note, however, that We may need to retain certain information when we have a legal obligation or lawful basis to do so.

Data storage policy Usage Data is collected automatically when using the Service. Usage Data may include information such as Your Device's Internet Protocol address (e.g. IP address), browser type, browser version, the pages of our Service that You visit, the time and date of Your visit, the time spent on those pages, unique device identifiers and other diagnostic data. When You access the Service by or through a mobile device, We may collect certain information automatically, including, but not limited to, the type of mobile device You use, Your mobile device unique ID, the IP address of Your mobile device, Your mobile operating system, the type of mobile Internet browser You use, unique device identifiers and other diagnostic data. We may also collect information that Your browser sends whenever You visit our Service or when You access the Service by or through a mobile device. We use Cookies and similar tracking technologies to track the activity on Our Service and store certain information. Tracking technologies used are beacons, tags, and scripts to collect and track information and to improve and analyze Our Service.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company Azure

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.plugbear.io/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used We use OpenAI’s models compatible with the Assistants API.

LLM retention settings Data is retained for up to 60 days by OpenAI to monitor potential abuse, not for training.

LLM data tenancy policy For customers using PlugBear's OpenAI account for proof of concept (PoC), the data resides within PlugBear's OpenAI organization. For customers providing their own OpenAI credentials, the data is handled and stored within the customer’s OpenAI organization.