Data deletion request procedure

Gumloop follows a structured procedure for handling data deletion requests to ensure compliance with data protection regulations and to respect user privacy. Users can submit a data deletion request by contacting us at founders@gumloop.com. The request should include specific details about the data to be deleted and proof of identity to verify the authenticity of the request. Upon receiving a data deletion request, we verify the identity of the requester to ensure that they have the right to request the deletion of the data. This may involve asking for additional information or documentation. We evaluate the request to determine if it meets the criteria for data deletion under applicable laws and our data retention policies. We consider factors such as the type of data, the purpose for which it was collected, and any legal obligations to retain the data. If the request is approved, we proceed to delete the data from our active systems and backup storage. This includes removing the data from all relevant databases and records. We ensure that the data is irreversibly deleted and cannot be recovered. Once the data has been deleted, we provide confirmation to the requester. This confirmation includes details of the data that was deleted and the date of deletion. We document the data deletion request and the actions taken to fulfill it. This documentation is retained for audit purposes and to demonstrate compliance with data protection regulations.