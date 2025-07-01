Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Bruin Data Limited will retain Your Personal Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in our Privacy Policy. We will retain and use Your Personal Data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies. Bruin Data Limited will also retain Usage Data for internal analysis purposes. Usage Data is generally retained for a shorter period of time, except when this data is used to strengthen the security or to improve the functionality of Our Service, or We are legally obligated to retain this data for longer time periods.

Data archiving and removal policy You have the right to delete or request that We assist in deleting the Personal Data that We have collected about You. Our Service may give You the ability to delete certain information about You from within the Service. You may update, amend, or delete Your information at any time by signing in to Your Account, if you have one, and visiting the account settings section that allows you to manage Your personal information. You may also contact Us to request access to, correct, or delete any personal information that You have provided to Us. Please note, however, that We may need to retain certain information when we have a legal obligation or lawful basis to do so.

Data storage policy Our data storage policy is meticulously designed to ensure the utmost security and integrity of your data. We retain collected data for a period of five years, providing an optimal balance between accessibility and privacy. During this period, we implement robust encryption methods to protect your data against unauthorized access and breaches. Backups are performed daily, guaranteeing data recovery in case of unforeseen events. Access to the stored data is strictly governed by a role-based control system, ensuring only authorized personnel have access based on their specific roles. Additionally, we maintain comprehensive audit logs, enabling us to monitor and review access and changes to the data, further reinforcing our commitment to data security and transparency.

Data center location(s) Netherlands

Data hosting details Cloud-hosted

Data hosting company GCP, DigitalOcean

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used GPT5.2, Anthropic Claude Sonnet and Opus 4.5

LLM retention settings Prompts are stored in the database for 90 days. Data is not automatically deleted upon uninstall. LLM provider retention follows their respective API terms (OpenAI, Anthropic, Google). Data export available via CSV.

LLM data tenancy policy The Slack Agent uses third-party LLM APIs (OpenAI, Anthropic/Claude, Google Gemini) operating in a multi-tenant model. User prompts and data are sent to these external providers for processing. Each API call is authenticated via organization-specific API