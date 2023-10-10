Oneflow process personal data about our business relations for as long as we have an active business relation with you and thereafter a maximum of 365 after the business relationship has ended (or earlier if you have been replaced by another contact person/representative or otherwise announced that you no longer want us to process your personal data). When the business relationship terminates or when we otherwise decide that your personal data will no longer be stored for the purposes specified above, personal data will be deleted (or anonymized), except for such data that we are required by law to save for a longer time period (e.g. by virtue of tax-, bookkeeping- or accounting legislation). After your personal data has been deleted as described above, your name and contact information may continue to appear in archived agreements and related documentation in cases where Oneflow is obliged to save such material in accordance with law or other legal obligations. Users can request the deletion of their data by sending an email to support@oneflow.com. In the email, users should provide their account details and include a brief description of the data they wish to have deleted.

Data storage policy

The categories of personal data that we typically process about you are e-mail address, name, telephone number, workplace and title. If your organisation has a customer relationship with Oneflow, we also process data related to such customer relationship such as customer number, password for customer account, notes/events and transaction data relating to the account, invoicing data, payment information and information relating to signed agreement and credit checks conducted (where applicable). Oneflow only stores your personal data as long as it is necessary in order to carry out the purposes for the processing described above. We have established internal deletion routines, based on the principle that personal data shall not be stored longer than necessary for fulfilling the respective purposes. Oneflow stores personal data processed within the framework of your customer service enquiries for up to 365 days. Said storage time is necessary for Oneflow to be able to help you and follow up on your enquiries. Oneflow stores personal data processed within the framework of your demo requests for up to 365 days. Said storage time is necessary for Oneflow to be able to help you and follow up on your request. Oneflow stores personal information that we process about you through instant messages or comments on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Youtube. Reactions and comments on our public posts are saved until you choose to delete them. This storage time is necessary for Oneflow to be able to display the reactions and comments you have chosen to leave during the time you want them to be visible. However, Oneflow may remove reactions or comments on our posts if we find them inappropriate or if otherwise necessary to fulfil our obligations under the GDPR or the Swedish law on bulletin board systems (Sw. Lagen om ansvar för elektroniska anslagstavlor (1998:112)).Types of personal data: Name, email address, phone number, title, work place and personal identity number relating to users and counterparties to contracts.As to contracts stored in the Service, personal data included therein (and thereby processed by Oneflow) may vary depending on which type of document you upload.