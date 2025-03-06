Gliffy by Perforce

Keep projects moving and don’t miss an update by integrating Gliffy Diagrams for Confluence with Slack. With the Gliffy app for Slack, you can share, preview, and manage Gliffy diagrams from your Confluence space directly in your Slack channels for easier, more efficient communication and collaboration. Gliffy Diagrams for Confluence is a diagramming app that allows Confluence users to create engaging visuals directly within Confluence pages with no extra logins or connectors. With Gliffy, you can bring your Confluence space to life and communicate important details about complex structures and processes at a glance. By integrating your visual workspace in Gliffy with Slack, your team can:

• See preview thumbnails for your Gliffy diagrams in your Slack channels

• Go into Gliffy diagram full screen viewer or diagram edit mode directly from Slack To use this app in Slack, you will need active subscriptions to Confluence Cloud and Gliffy Diagrams for Confluence.