Data retention policy
Workleap will retain the Personal Information as necessary for the purposes described in its Privacy Policy (https://workleap.com/trust-center/privacy/), unless a longer retention is required by law or justified by a legitimate business interest of Workleap, subject to applicable laws. Personal information related to a user’s account is retained so long as the account is active, in accordance with customer’s instructions. Some personal information about a user’s account may be retained after the account is deactivated in order for other users to make full use of the Workleap services. Notwithstanding the foregoing, upon termination of the terms of service, Workleap shall retain the personal information stored in the Workleap products until customer instructs Workleap to delete the personal information or until customer’s access to the products is terminated in accordance with the terms of service, whichever occurs first.
Upon expiry of the retention period, personal information is either deleted or permanently de-identified. Notwithstanding the applicable retention period, where personal information is kept in a backup, it will be stored in accordance with Workleap’s privacy policy until it can be deleted, and it will not be used for any purpose other than as a backup copy.
Data archiving and removal policy
Workleap will remove costumer data upon costumer's request, which they can send to support-legal@workleap.com. Following such a request, data is deleted from production environments within the next month, and from backups after 3 months.
Users may also exercise their data privacy rights directly in accordance with article 13 and 14 of Workleap’s privacy policy.
Data storage policy
Workleap relies on its database management service provider to perform automated backups and data recovery on a periodic basis.
Data which is no longer needed for the operation of Workleap products is deleted in accordance with Workleap’s retention policy. Data which must be kept for operational or legal reasons is archived and accessible only to employees with a need to know.
All data assets are subject to protection and encryption mechanisms in accordance with Workleap’s security policies. Workleap also relies on industry-standard security measures offered by its cloud hosting and database management service providers.
Data center location(s)
Canada, United States
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no