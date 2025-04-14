Poll, Survey, eNPS • Pulsy

« Pulsy is great! Its intuitive survey and poll system ensures everyone's voice is heard. »‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾
Melissa Duncan, People and Culture Specialist
« Pulsy is an effective tool for gathering employee feedback. Its surveys and polls are well-structured and easy to fill out, making the feedback process seamless. It's like a Peakon for Slack. »
Kelsey Wilson, Office Manager
« BuddiesHR's Pulsy, Alfy, and Clappy apps for Slack cover all bases - from feedback collection to social interaction and recognition. A well-rounded approach to employee engagement. »
Kris Anderson, Employee Experience Manager
:chart_with_upwards_trend: Track eNPS and Employee engagement — Measure and track eNPS and engagement over time.Check out product documentation to learn more!
:bar_chart: Run polls in seconds — See results in real time, taking quick decisions is easy and crazy fast.
:question:Question bank and templates — Access 58 question in 12 themes. Build templates with the set of questions you choose.
:bell: Smart & Automated Reminders — Get a great completion rate thanks to our smart automated reminders for employees to answer the surveys.
:bulb: Insights dashboard — Pulsy helps you analyse and visualize the results of the surveys and the trends over time.
:magic_wand: Access incomplete responses — It's Pulsy's super power! Access to responses even if they are incomplete and not yet submitted by the employee.
:speech_balloon: Anonymous conversations — Ask clarifications on anonymous answers. Keep it private while getting more details on important feedbacks.
:one: It has the most features‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾
:two: It is the easiest to use (source)
:three: It is the cheapest — up to 75% cheaper compared to competition
We develop apps for Slack to help People Teams and Founders build an amazing company culture that attracts and retains top talent.
:coffee: Alfy — Coffee and Donut Chat
:birthday: Billy — Birthday and work anniversary celebrations
:clap: Clappy — Kudos, Praise, Shoutout
:palm_tree: Palmy — Vacation & Leave Tracker
:octopus: Pulsy — Polls, Surveys & eNPS
:card_index_dividers: Linky — Org Chart & Employee Directory
:clipboard: Stany — Daily Asynchronous Standups
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.