Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Our data retention policy is to retain the data indefinitely, unless a deletion request is made by the customer or is no longer needed.

Data archiving and removal policy Customers can request a data purge at any time, and AutoRFP.ai will security dispose of it within 30 days.

Data storage policy AutoRFP.ai encrypts data at rest and in transit using AES-256 encryption.

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://autorfp.ai/trust/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI via Azure, Anthropic via AWS, and Google Gemini models

LLM retention settings Prompts and generated content are stored securely for up to 30 days for abuse monitoring purposes. No prompts or completions are stored in the model itself.

LLM data tenancy policy Customer data is logically isolated and secured using technical measures such as transport encryption, compute security perimeter, and tokenisation of text. Customer interactions with the model are logically isolated and secured.