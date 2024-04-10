Data retention policy
SmartRecruiters are guided by the data retention periods stipulated by law, as well as by the business needs of the company.
The SmartRecruiters platform includes a customer-configurable data retention policy which can be configured on a per country basis.
Data archiving and removal policy
The Smartrecruiters platform will anonymise personal data based on the data retention policies set by the customer in the platform.
Users are deactivated either manually or if the SSO is deactivated.
Data storage policy
SmartRecruiters assign clearly defined retention periods to our information to ensure it is kept for an appropriate length of time. For each information has been assigned an action that should be performed before the expiration of the indicated retention period. 1. Review – means verification of the information before changing the status and the result of this revision should be marked as a: a. Delete b. Permanent i. Documents which have been marked for permanent preservation must not be deleted. c. Temporary extension to review again at a future date (in exceptional cases justified by law) 2. Delete – means removing, wiping, and disposing of the data without the obligation to notify the Data Owner. The retention schedule is structured by function, not by management. By adopting a functional approach, we can ensure that the schedule will not necessarily change in the case of organizational restructuring and that information held by multiple managements is placed on the Schedule.
The customer account’s data is hosted in the AWS DC specified in the customer’s order form: Frankfurt, Sydney or Ohio (choice of the customer).
Data center location(s)
Australia, Germany, United States
Data hosting details
SmartRecruiters is hosting its infrastructure with Amazon Web Services.
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no