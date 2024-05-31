Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We retain your personal information as needed to provide our Service to you, comply with legal obligations, or protect ours or others interests. How long we retain personal information includes considerations such as when the information was collected or created, whether it is necessary in order to continue offering you our Services, whether we are required to hold the information to comply with our legal obligations, or information preservation requirements. We also keep certain information where necessary to protect the safety, security, and integrity of our Services or users.

Data archiving and removal policy In line with the considerations above, we delete information that is no longer needed for the above purposes or when you request deletion of your information. You may have the right to request to erase your personal information. If you end your Services, we will retain or delete information associated with your account as described above. You may request deletion of your personal information by contacting us at support@cognition.ai.

Data storage policy To facilitate our operations, Cognition, our third-party partners, and service providers may transfer, store, and process your personal information throughout the world, including the EU, UK and the US. If you reside in the EEA, Switzerland, or the United Kingdom, we rely upon certain legal mechanisms to facilitate these transfers of your personal information, including in some cases the European Commission's Standard Contractual Clauses and relevant local clauses (e.g., the UK's International Data Transfer Addendum) to facilitate the international and onward transfer of European personal data to third countries

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.cognition.ai/pages/data-processing-addendum

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI, Anthropic, XAI, Gemini, and in-house

LLM retention settings ZDR

LLM data tenancy policy Customer data is retained as long as the account is active. Customers can request account and/or data deletion at any time. All data deletion requests are completed within 30 days of the request. By default, data is not used for training.