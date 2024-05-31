Data retention policy
We retain your personal information as needed to provide our Service to you, comply with legal obligations, or protect ours or others interests. How long we retain personal information includes considerations such as when the information was collected or created, whether it is necessary in order to continue offering you our Services, whether we are required to hold the information to comply with our legal obligations, or information preservation requirements. We also keep certain information where necessary to protect the safety, security, and integrity of our Services or users.
Data archiving and removal policy
In line with the considerations above, we delete information that is no longer needed for the above purposes or when you request deletion of your information.
You may have the right to request to erase your personal information. If you end your Services, we will retain or delete information associated with your account as described above. You may request deletion of your personal information by contacting us at support@cognition.ai.
Data storage policy
To facilitate our operations, Cognition, our third-party partners, and service providers may transfer, store, and process your personal information throughout the world, including the EU, UK and the US. If you reside in the EEA, Switzerland, or the United Kingdom, we rely upon certain legal mechanisms to facilitate these transfers of your personal information, including in some cases the European Commission's Standard Contractual Clauses and relevant local clauses (e.g., the UK's International Data Transfer Addendum) to facilitate the international and onward transfer of European personal data to third countries
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI, Anthropic, XAI, Gemini, and in-house
LLM retention settings
ZDR
LLM data tenancy policy
Customer data is retained as long as the account is active. Customers can request account and/or data deletion at any time. All data deletion requests are completed within 30 days of the request. By default, data is not used for training.
LLM data residency policy
Customer data resides within the US, other than in cases where our product is deployed on the customer's tenant (on-premises) in which case the customer data is never stored outside the customer's environment.