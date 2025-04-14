Kudos, Praise & Shoutout • Clappy

« Clappy’s peer recognition system aligns perfectly with our company values, promoting a culture of appreciation.»‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾
Morgan M., People and Culture specialist
« Clappy’s recognition system is truly motivating. »
Oskar F., Office Manager
« BuddiesHR's Clappy, Alfy, and Pulsy apps for Slack cover all bases - from feedback collection to social interaction and recognition. A well-rounded approach to employee engagement. »
Kris Anderson, Employee Experience Manager
:clap: Peer-to-peer kudos — Send public praise to recognize your colleagues.Check out product documentation to learn more!
:star: Company values in recognition — Attach company values to the kudos.
:trophy:Leaderboards — Rankings to spot best performers for recognitions and per company value.
:arrows_counterclockwise: Feedback Friday — Boost usage with automated weekly reminders.
:gift: Rewards — Give incentives and reward good behaviors.
:joystick: Levels — An extra gamification to push people to keep the habit of sending recognition regularly.
:one: It has the most features‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾
:two: It is the easiest to use (source)
:three: It is the cheapest — up to 75% cheaper compared to competition
We develop apps for Slack to help People Teams and Founders build an amazing company culture that attracts and retains top talent.
:coffee: Alfy — Coffee and Donut Chat
:birthday: Billy — Birthday and work anniversary celebrations
:clap: Clappy — Kudos, Praise, Shoutout
:palm_tree: Palmy — Vacation & Leave Tracker
:octopus: Pulsy — Polls, Surveys & eNPS
:card_index_dividers: Linky — Org Chart & Employee Directory
:clipboard: Stany — Daily Asynchronous Standups
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.