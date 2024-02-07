We retain data for the following periods: Authentication tokens: Retained only while the integration is installed; deleted immediately upon uninstallation. Slack User IDs and Channel IDs: Retained for the duration of the integration installation plus up to 30 days after uninstallation. Anonymized/aggregated data (e.g., total vote counts with no user attribution): Retained indefinitely for service analytics. All retained data is subject to our SOC 2 controls and reviewed annually. You can read more at our privacy policy page -

When user removes his slack integration from statusgator, we automatically remove all slack-related data. You can read more at our privacy policy page -

Data storage policy

Slack workspace data collected by StatusGator (workspace ID, authentication tokens, Slack User IDs, and Channel IDs) is stored in a SOC 2-compliant environment on servers located in the United States. All data is encrypted in transit using TLS and encrypted at rest. Access is restricted to authorized personnel and systems required to operate the integration. We do not store message content or personal profile information. StatusGator is SOC 2 compliant, demonstrating our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and data protection. You can read more at our pri