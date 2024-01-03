Data retention policy
Personal Information and data will be retained for as long as you have a User Account (as described in our Terms and Conditions of Use) or as required by law or our own backup and security policies.
Data archiving and removal policy
We will comply with any user’s requests regarding access, correction, and/or deletion of the Personal Information and data we store in accordance with applicable law, including the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). To request that we correct, delete, or export any Personal Information and data, please contact us via email at support+boxhero@bgpworks.com.
Data storage policy
Data will be stored as long as a user is registered with BoxHero. We use AWS RDS, S3 services to store user data. Encrypted connection (SSL/TLS) is used for data retrieval. Only select employees can access user data. All user data is backed up on a daily basis. Multi-zone database is implemented for stability reasons. For data that requires security, such as Access token, it is stored in the DB in encrypted form.
Data center location(s)
United States
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no