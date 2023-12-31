Precision Praise by Catch Up AI brings gamified peer recognition and AI‑assisted, structured 360° feedback directly into Slack. Celebrate wins, give meaningful, guided feedback, and track engagement without leaving the workspace. With smart suggestions for who to recognize, lightweight prompts, and a live leaderboard, teams stay connected and motivated—whether remote or in‑office. Managers gain real‑time insights into morale and collaboration patterns, while employees feel seen and supported. - Key capabilities

- Send and receive peer recognition in Slack

- AI‑assisted feedback suggestions and guided question templates

- Gamified leaderboards, badges, and streaks

- Real‑time engagement and participation insights for managers

- Optional reminders and nudges to keep momentum high - How it works in Slack

- Install the app, then invite it to the channels where you want to enable recognition and prompts.

- Use simple buttons and forms to recognize teammates or answer short, structured questions.

- Recognition and responses appear in Slack; admins can configure frequency, channels, and who can trigger posts.

- The app is designed to be respectful—no spammy behavior and no posting to #general by default. - Admin controls

- Configure which channels are eligible, prompt cadences, and which features are enabled.

- Export summaries and insights from your Catch Up AI admin view.

- Uninstall at any time to revoke access; data deletion requests are supported. - AI & privacy

- This app uses OpenAI GPT‑4o/GPT‑4o‑mini for summarization and assistant‑style replies. Outputs may be inaccurate.

- We do not use Slack data to train LLMs. Processing occurs in the United States.

- We minimize payloads and retain application logs for up to 30 days. OpenAI is configured not to use our data for training.