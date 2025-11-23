Keep your team informed about important Scoro updates without constantly switching between tools.
Scoro is a professional services automation platform that brings projects, resources, sales, time, billing, and financial information together in one system. The Scoro app for Slack connects this operational data with the communication tool your team already uses every day.Get important Scoro notifications in Slack
Use Scoro’s Triggers & Actions functionality to receive direct messages in Slack when selected events occur or specific conditions are met in Scoro. Instead of repeatedly checking Scoro for changes, you can bring relevant and time-sensitive updates directly into your Slack workflow.
You can create customized notification rules for updates such as:
• A new project, task, quote, or other record is created
• A task deadline, status, assignee, or description changes
• Project or event details are updated
• A sales opportunity or quote is added or confirmed
• A project reaches an important stage or is completed
• An invoice is paid or another financial milestone is reached
• Another Scoro event requiring your attention occurs
The available notifications depend on the trigger events, conditions, and actions configured in your Scoro account.Receive event reminders in Slack
Once the integration is connected, users can select Slack as a notification method for Scoro calendar event reminders. This helps ensure that meetings, appointments, deadlines, and other scheduled activities receive attention at the right time.Customize notifications around your workflow
Scoro’s Triggers & Actions rules follow a simple structure: when a selected event occurs and your chosen conditions are met, Scoro performs an action, such as notifying you in Slack.
This allows users to decide which updates are important enough to appear in Slack. For example, a project manager could receive a message when a project is completed, while a sales manager could be notified when a high-value quote is created.
By choosing relevant conditions, teams can stay informed without creating unnecessary notification noise.How the app works in Slack
A Scoro site administrator first connects the organization’s Scoro site to its Slack workspace. After the connection is established, users can add the Scoro app in Slack and select Slack as a notification method when configuring their personal Triggers & Actions rules and event reminders in Scoro.
Notifications from Scoro are delivered to users as direct messages. The integration does not send notifications to group channels. To receive notifications successfully, a user’s email address in Slack must match the email address associated with their Scoro account.Stay focused and respond sooner
By bringing selected Scoro notifications into Slack, the integration helps your team:
• Reduce unnecessary switching between Scoro and Slack
• Notice important changes and deadlines sooner
• Keep projects, sales activities, and financial workflows moving
• Create personalized alerts based on each user’s responsibilities
• Stay connected to operational work during everyday team communicationPricing
A Scoro account is required to use the Scoro app for Slack. Scoro is a subscription service, with pricing based on the selected plan and number of users. A free 14-day trial is available.
For current plan details and pricing, visit Scoro Plans & Pricing
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Connect Scoro with Slack and make important business updates part of your team’s daily communication flow.