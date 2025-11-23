Data deletion request procedure

Data deletion requests may be submitted to Scoro’s Data Protection Officer at privacy@scoro.com. Scoro assesses whether the right to erasure applies; for example, deletion may be requested when consent has been withdrawn and no other lawful basis exists for retaining or processing the data. Some personal-data rights can also be exercised through the Scoro platform. Where Scoro processes personal data on behalf of a customer, Scoro acts as the data processor and the customer acts as the data controller. If Scoro receives a deletion request relating to data stored in a customer’s Scoro environment, it promptly notifies the customer and enables the customer to respond. Scoro does not respond directly without the customer’s prior written consent. Upon the customer’s documented instruction, Scoro will delete or, where possible, return the relevant personal data and stop processing it. Following termination or expiry of the service agreement, customer accounts are closed and their content is deleted, unless retention is required by applicable law. The customer may choose whether the data is returned or deleted, and Scoro may retain platform content for up to 75 days following termination or expiry. Customers are instructed to download a copy of their content within 30 days after termination.