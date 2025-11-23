Keep your team informed about important Scoro updates, and ask ELI, the Scoro AI assistant, without switching between tools.
Scoro is a professional services automation platform that brings projects, resources, sales, time, billing, and financial information together in one system. The Scoro app for Slack connects this operational data with the communication tool your team already uses every day. It sends Scoro notifications to Slack and lets you ask ELI, the Scoro AI assistant, questions right where you work.Ask ELI in Slack
ELI is Scoro’s AI assistant. Ask ELI a question in a direct message, by mentioning @Scoro ELI in a channel or thread, or with the /eli command. ELI answers using your Scoro data, and it can summarize a thread or read a file you share with it. Before ELI changes anything in Scoro, it asks you to confirm with a button, and you can stop a running answer with the Stop button.
A Scoro site administrator connects the Scoro site to the Slack workspace. The first time you use ELI, Slack asks you to approve connecting your own Scoro account, so ELI works with the access you already have in Scoro. You can take ELI’s access back at any time with /eli disconnect.
When you ask ELI, the app sends your message, the earlier messages of the same thread, and the files shared in it to Scoro, so that ELI can answer with context. ELI reads a thread only when you tag it.
ELI uses AI and may generate inaccurate responses, summaries, or other outputs, so please verify important details and actions before confirming.Get important Scoro notifications in Slack
Use Scoro’s Triggers & Actions functionality to receive direct messages in Slack when selected events occur or specific conditions are met in Scoro. Instead of repeatedly checking Scoro for changes, you can bring relevant and time-sensitive updates directly into your Slack workflow.
You can create customized notification rules for updates such as:
• A new project, task, quote, or other record is created
• A task deadline, status, assignee, or description changes
• Project or event details are updated
• A sales opportunity or quote is added or confirmed
• A project reaches an important stage or is completed
• An invoice is paid or another financial milestone is reached
• Another Scoro event requiring your attention occursReceive event reminders in Slack
Once the integration is connected, users can select Slack as a notification method for Scoro calendar event reminders.How notifications work in Slack
A Scoro site administrator first connects the organization’s Scoro site to its Slack workspace. After the connection is established, users can add the Scoro app in Slack and select Slack as a notification method when configuring their personal Triggers & Actions rules and event reminders in Scoro.
Notifications from Scoro are delivered to users as direct messages. The integration does not send notifications to group channels. To receive notifications successfully, a user’s email address in Slack must match the email address associated with their Scoro account.Stay focused and respond sooner
By bringing selected Scoro notifications and ELI into Slack, the integration helps your team:
• Reduce unnecessary switching between Scoro and Slack
• Get quick answers about your Scoro data without leaving the conversation
• Keep projects, sales activities, and financial workflows movingPricing
A Scoro account is required to use the Scoro app for Slack. Scoro is a subscription service, with pricing based on the selected plan and number of users. A free 14-day trial is available. ELI is available in Scoro accounts where it is turned on.
For current plan details and pricing, visit Scoro Plans & Pricing
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Connect Scoro with Slack and make important business updates and quick answers part of your team’s daily communication flow.