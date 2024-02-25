My Quizzes

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We hold your privacy and data security in the highest regard. For the free plan, data is retained for a period of 90 days from their creation. For the paid plan, your data is retained as long as you continue to use our services. If you desire to have your data removed, you can request it by contacting us at team@tailrec.io. You can make this request at any time or when uninstalling our app.

Data archiving and removal policy Bubble Tea offers users the option to delete their data by submitting a request to team@tailrec.io. Additionally, if you uninstall the app, your data will be automatically removed after a 14-day period. However, please note that if you reinstall the app within 14 days, the data cleanup process will be halted.

Data storage policy Bubble Tea ensures the safety of all customer information by storing it in a secure and encrypted cloud provider. We adhere to industry security standards to guarantee data security during transmission and while at rest. Moreover, we employ encryption techniques to safeguard all textual data provided by customers, utilizing periodically rotated data keys.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://tailrec.io/security-and-compliance#subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used gpt-4o

LLM retention settings LLM data retention settings are controlled by OpenAI and cannot be modified by customers.

LLM data tenancy policy We use pre-trained models provided by the OpenAI API, and do not offer fine-tuning services for our customers. Each request is processed independently, with no prior context carried over between requests.