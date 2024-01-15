Happenstance is the most precise people search engine in the world. Get the most out of your professional network with our AI powered search, which goes far beyond basic keyword search and can handle arbitrarily complex queries. With the Happenstance bot for Slack, you can run searches directly from your workspace. You can naturally include conversational context in the query and let our AI figure out the optimal query to run for your search needs. Just add @Happenstance to the channel you want to run searches in and tag it with a question or within a threaded conversation. Disclaimer: Happenstance uses large language models (LLMs) in delivery of our AI service. These models can potentially provide inaccurate information and responses should be inspected carefully. Whenever possible, we attempt to have our AI responses provide concrete evidence of their answers, significantly decreasing the probability of false information compared to a typical AI chatbot.