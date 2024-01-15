Happenstance

Data retention policy
Data from a user includes information about their social networks (e.g. who they are connected to, provided by them via upload), searches they run on our platform, account details, etc. Data is retained until it is requested to be deleted.
Data archiving and removal policy
We delete data when a user deletes their account or if they request specific data to be deleted.
Data storage policy
Data is stored in our Postgres database or AWS S3 with encryption and strict access control.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI and Anthropic
LLM retention settings
This passes through directly to OpenAI and Anthropic's policies. We do not do any training of LLMs ourselves.
LLM data tenancy policy
This passes through directly to OpenAI and Anthropic's policies. We do not do any training of LLMs ourselves.
LLM data residency policy
This passes through directly to OpenAI and Anthropic's policies. We do not do any training of LLMs ourselves.