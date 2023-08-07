Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Aleph shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data.

Data archiving and removal policy Data classified as restricted or confidential shall be securely deleted when no longer needed. Aleph shall assess the data and disposal practices of third-party vendors in accordance with the Third-Party Management Policy. Only third-parties who meet Aleph requirements for secure data disposal shall be used for storing and processing restricted or confidential data. When in doubt, information should be considered confidential information for disposal purposes Aleph shall ensure that all restricted and confidential data is securely deleted from company devices prior to, or at the time of disposal.

Data storage policy Aleph classifies data and information systems in accordance with legal requirements, sensitivity, and business criticality in order to ensure that information is given the appropriate level of protection. Data owners are responsible for identifying any additional requirements for specific data or exceptions to standard handling requirements. Information systems and applications shall be classified according to the highest classification of data that they store or process. To help Aleph and its employees easily understand requirements associated with different kinds of information, the company has created three classes of data. Confidential Highly sensitive data requiring the highest levels of protection; access is restricted to specific employees or departments, and these records can only be passed to others with approval from the data owner, or a company executive. Examples include: ● Customer Data ● Personally identifiable information (PII) ● Company financial and banking data ● Salary, compensation and payroll information ● Strategic plans ● Incident reports ● Risk assessment reports ● Technical vulnerability reports ● Authentication credentials ● Secrets and private keys ● Source code ● Litigation data Restricted Aleph proprietary information requiring thorough protection; access is restricted to employees with a “need-to-know” based on business requirements. This data can only be distributed outside the company with approval. This is default for all company information unless stated otherwise. Examples include: ● Internal policies ● Legal documents ● Meeting minutes and internal presentations ● Contracts ● Internal reports ● Slack messages ● Email Public Documents intended for public consumption which can be freely distributed outside Aleph. Examples include: ● Marketing materials ● Product descriptions ● Release notes ● External facing policies

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Using cloud hosting services

Data hosting company Google Cloud Platform

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.getaleph.com/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Models from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google (Gemini)

LLM retention settings No data is retained by the LLM providers under ZDR terms. Application-level retention is limited to the minimum necessary for service operation and follows defined data retention policies

LLM data tenancy policy Customer data is logically segregated per tenant and processed on a per-request basis. No cross-tenant data access is permitted