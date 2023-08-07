Data retention policy
Aleph shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or
contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or
archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for
their data.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data classified as restricted or confidential shall be securely deleted when no longer needed.
Aleph shall assess the data and disposal practices of third-party vendors in accordance with the
Third-Party Management Policy. Only third-parties who meet Aleph requirements for secure
data disposal shall be used for storing and processing restricted or confidential data.
When in doubt, information should be considered confidential information for disposal
purposes Aleph shall ensure that all restricted and confidential data is securely deleted from company devices prior to, or at the time of disposal.
Data storage policy
Aleph classifies data and information systems in accordance with legal requirements, sensitivity, and business criticality in order to ensure that information is given the appropriate level of protection. Data owners are responsible for identifying any additional requirements for specific data or exceptions to standard handling requirements.
Information systems and applications shall be classified according to the highest classification of data that they store or process.
To help Aleph and its employees easily understand requirements associated with different kinds of information, the company has created three classes of data.
Confidential
Highly sensitive data requiring the highest levels of protection; access is restricted to specific
employees or departments, and these records can only be passed to others with approval from
the data owner, or a company executive. Examples include:
● Customer Data
● Personally identifiable information (PII)
● Company financial and banking data
● Salary, compensation and payroll information
● Strategic plans
● Incident reports
● Risk assessment reports
● Technical vulnerability reports
● Authentication credentials
● Secrets and private keys
● Source code
● Litigation data
Restricted
Aleph proprietary information requiring thorough protection; access is restricted to employees
with a “need-to-know” based on business requirements. This data can only be distributed
outside the company with approval. This is default for all company information unless stated
otherwise. Examples include:
● Internal policies
● Legal documents
● Meeting minutes and internal presentations
● Contracts
● Internal reports
● Slack messages
● Email
Public
Documents intended for public consumption which can be freely distributed outside Aleph.
Examples include:
● Marketing materials
● Product descriptions
● Release notes
● External facing policies
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Using cloud hosting services
Data hosting company
Google Cloud Platform
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Models from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google (Gemini)
LLM retention settings
No data is retained by the LLM providers under ZDR terms. Application-level retention is limited to the minimum necessary for service operation and follows defined data retention policies
LLM data tenancy policy
Customer data is logically segregated per tenant and processed on a per-request basis. No cross-tenant data access is permitted
LLM data residency policy
Data is processed in supported regions based on provider availability and tenant configuration.