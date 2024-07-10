Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy ‍We keep Personal Information related to your Account for as long as it is needed to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected, to provide our services, to deal with possible legal claims, to comply with our business interests and/or to abide by all applicable laws. Thereafter, we either delete Personal Information about you or de-identify it.

Data archiving and removal policy All user data is deleted upon account deletion or by request. Users can delete their account in Circleback by going to Settings → Account.

Data storage policy ‍The security of your Personal Information is important to us. We follow generally accepted, reasonable, and appropriate standards to protect the Personal Information submitted to us, both during transmission and once it is received. In deciding what is reasonable and appropriate we take into account the risks involved and the nature of the information.

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://security.circleback.ai

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI, Anthropic. Learn more at https://security.circleback.ai.

LLM retention settings Customer data is not stored by LLM providers and is not used for training models. Learn more at https://security.circleback.ai.

LLM data tenancy policy Data is processed in the United States. Learn more at https://security.circleback.ai.