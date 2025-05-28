:robot_face: Connect Your AI Workforce to Slack What is Relevance AI?

Relevance AI is the home of your AI workforce - a low-code platform for building and managing multi-agent systems. Our visual builder lets you create teams of specialized AI agents that work together to handle complex business processes, analyze data, and automate workflows across your entire tech stack. :point_right: The Problem We Solve

Your AI workforce is powerful, but your team needs visibility into what your agents are doing. When AI agents complete tasks, encounter issues, or generate insights, that information often stays trapped in external systems. Your team misses critical updates about automated processes, and it's difficult to track the progress of your multi-agent workflows from your primary communication hub. :gear: How It Works in Slack

Bridge the gap between your AI workforce and your team communication. Once installed, your Relevance AI agents can automatically report their activities directly to your Slack workspace: - Real-time Agent Notifications: Your AI agents automatically post updates to designated Slack channels when tasks are completed, errors occur, or specific conditions are met

- Interactive Agent Communication: Reply directly to agent messages in Slack threads - your responses are automatically routed back to continue the agent conversation

- Cross-Platform Intelligence: Agents working across multiple integrations (HubSpot, Outlook, etc.) can consolidate their findings and updates into unified Slack notifications :sparkles: Key Features Agent Notifications :bell:

Configure your AI agents to send automatic updates to specific Slack channels based on task statuses, completions, or custom triggers. Never miss important workflow updates again. Two-Way Communication :speech_balloon:

Reply to agent messages directly in Slack threads. Your responses are automatically captured and fed back into the agent conversation, enabling seamless human-AI collaboration without switching platforms. Low-Code Integration :wrench:

Build tools using our integration for Slack and connect them to your Relevance AI agents. Summarise Slack channels, send messages autonomously, and more. :rocket: Getting Started

1. Install the app and authorize access to your desired Slack channels

2. Connect your Relevance AI account through our dashboard

3. Configure agent notifications for the channels you want to receive updates

4. Start building workflows that automatically keep your team informed and aligned Transform how your team stays connected with your AI workforce - get real-time visibility into your automated processes without leaving Slack. Ready to bring your AI workforce into your team's communication flow? Disclaimer:

Relevance AI enables users to access verified and genuine generative models from secure and trusted vendors. However, generative AI technologies still leave the potential for hallucinations leading to potentially inaccurate responses. Please review and verify the agent’s output and use a combination of deterministic and agentic behaviour to achieve the most reliable results. Disclaimer: Due to operational limitations from Slack, we cannot guarantee that your Slack messages will remain within your region during transit between Slack and our services. However, once the messages are retrieved, they will remain within your chosen region.