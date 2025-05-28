Relevance AI

Data retention policy
Our data retention policy ensures that customer data is maintained indefinitely while they remain subscribed to our services. This approach allows us to provide seamless and continuous service, ensuring that all necessary data is readily available to support customer needs and enhance their experience with our platform.
Data archiving and removal policy
We prioritize customer control over their data, offering the flexibility to request data deletion at their convenience. This empowers customers to manage their data according to their preferences, ensuring that their information is only retained as long as they deem necessary. Upon request, we promptly and securely remove data, respecting customer privacy and compliance requirements.
Data storage policy
We employ advanced encryption protocols both in transit and at rest, safeguarding data against unauthorized access and potential breaches. We use multi-factor authentication and continuous monitoring systems, to detect and respond to any security threats promptly. Regular security audits and compliance checks are conducted to maintain our high standards of data protection.
Data center location(s)
Australia, United Kingdom, United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
GPT 3.5, GPT4. GPT 4o, O1, CLaude V3 Opus, Claude V3 Sonnet, Claude V3 Haiku
LLM retention settings
We implement a zero-retention setting for all data processed by our language models. This means that no data is stored or retained after processing.
LLM data tenancy policy
Our LLM data residency policy ensures that all language model data is securely hosted within AWS Bedrock and Azure OpenAI environments.
LLM data residency policy
Our LLM data residency policy ensures that all language model data is securely hosted within specific regional locations to meet diverse compliance and regulatory requirements. We utilize data centers located in US East, Australia East, and EU London,