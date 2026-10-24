PullPro posts each GitHub pull request to the right Slack channel once its checks pass, lets a reviewer claim it in one click, and nudges until it merges. Pull requests on GitHub — proposed code changes that a teammate reviews before they're merged — tend to stall when nobody notices them or knows who's picking them up. PullPro brings them into the Slack channels your team already uses, so every pull request has a clear reviewer and keeps moving. How it works

• Posted when it's ready — PullPro waits for your required checks to pass, then posts the pull request to the channels it routes to, tagging the author. Check status, claims and approvals update the same message as reactions, so the channel stays quiet.

• Claim reviews explicitly — reviewers click Claim review to take a pull request, so it's always clear who's responsible.

• Reminders on your schedule — unclaimed pull requests get reminders in the channel during the working hours you set, until someone claims them.

• Direct messages for the right person — reviewers hear when they're asked to review or mentioned on GitHub; authors hear when checks fail (with a Post now button), when there's a merge conflict, or when an approved pull request is still unmerged.

• Routing per channel — include pull requests by reviewer team, author's team, repository, label or target branch, or simply all of them. Exclude labels such as Dependabot's dependencies or bot authors, and hold labelled pull requests until they merge with Post when merged.

• Review metrics — a weekly report in the channel covers time to first review and how many merges got a human review, and /pullpro stats shows your own numbers, visible only to you.

• Move and post on demand — move a pull request to another channel from its message, or post one by hand with /pullpro . Built for how teams work today

When a coding agent or bot opens a pull request, PullPro credits the person it's assigned to: they're the one notified, it routes by their team, and it counts in their numbers. Getting started

1. Add PullPro to your Slack workspace.

2. From PullPro's App Home, connect your GitHub organization.

3. Link a channel and choose which pull requests it receives. PullPro reads pull request metadata such as titles, reviewers and check results. It never reads file contents or diffs.