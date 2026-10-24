Data retention policy
PullPro retains Customer Data only while the app is installed and in use. Pull request metadata (titles, status, reviewers, timestamps) is kept while the workspace is connected so review metrics can cover past periods. PullPro never stores source code, file contents, diffs or Slack message content. Application logs and error logs are kept for 30 days.
Data archiving and removal policy
When PullPro is uninstalled from a Slack workspace, that workspace's data is marked for deletion immediately and permanently erased 14 days later; reinstalling within those 14 days restores it. Customers can also request deletion at any time by emailing support@pullpro.dev. PullPro does not archive Customer Data.
Data storage policy
Customer Data is stored in a managed PostgreSQL database in the United States, encrypted in transit and at rest, and accessible only to PullPro's operators on a need-to-know basis. Short-lived caches (minutes to days) run on Cloudflare's global network.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted: the application runs on Cloudflare Workers and the data is stored in a managed Prisma Postgres database.
Data hosting company
Cloudflare, Prisma
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no