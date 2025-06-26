Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy TimeWriter will only keep as much data as needed to function, in accordance with applicable local laws and GDPR, for as long as user is an active member. Data shall not be kept any longer than the app is installed in a Slack workspace

Data archiving and removal policy When TimeWriter app in uninstalled from a workspace, users shall be deleted permanently.

Data storage policy TimeWriter will only keep as much data as needed to function, in accordance with applicable local laws and GDPR, for as long as user is an active member. Data shall not be kept any longer than the app is installed in a Slack workspace

Data center location(s) United Kingdom

Data hosting details Hosted on secure cloud services

Data hosting company Linode, Akamai

App/service has sub-processors no