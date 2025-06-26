Data retention policy
TimeWriter will only keep as much data as needed to function, in accordance with applicable local laws and GDPR, for as long as user is an active member. Data shall not be kept any longer than the app is installed in a Slack workspace
Data archiving and removal policy
When TimeWriter app in uninstalled from a workspace, users shall be deleted permanently.
Data storage policy
TimeWriter will only keep as much data as needed to function, in accordance with applicable local laws and GDPR, for as long as user is an active member. Data shall not be kept any longer than the app is installed in a Slack workspace
Data center location(s)
United Kingdom
Data hosting details
Hosted on secure cloud services
Data hosting company
Linode, Akamai
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no